 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ian and Nikki's Sweet Instagram Posts Could Double as Wedding Vows
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
Nick Robinson
Everything, Everything You Need to Know About Nick Robinson
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Ian and Nikki's Sweet Instagram Posts Could Double as Wedding Vows

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are incredibly talented actors, but we're pretty sure they would make excellent romance novelists as well. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, have been known to share some pretty heartwarming notes about each other on Instagram. Whether they're gushing about the other person's charity work or they're simply celebrating their wedding anniversary, we can't help but melt over their sickeningly sweet messages to each other.

Related
The Story of How Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed First Got Together Is a Bit Complicated

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesNikki ReedIan Somerhalder
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Vampire Diaries
Spoiler Alert: Here's Who Dies on The Vampire Diaries Series Finale
by Kelsie Gibson
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed at PTTOW! Sessions Party 2016
Celebrity Couples
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Keep Close at an NYC Event
by Monica Sisavat
Queen Letizia and King Felipe Pictures
Queen Letizia
The Evolution of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's Love
by Alessandra Foresto
Sofia Vergara
One of Sofia Vergara's Favorite Skin Treatments Will Leave Your Skin Feeling Like Gold
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style
Jennifer Lopez
by Alessandra Foresto
Sexy Max Minghella Pictures
The Handmaid's Tale
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Daniel Gillies and Rachael Leigh Cook Relationship Timeline
Rachael Leigh Cook
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Zoe Saldana's Family Pictures on Instagram
Zoe Saldana
69 Adorable Moments Between Zoe Saldana and Her 3 Kids
by Alessandra Foresto
Which Miley Cyrus Songs Are About Liam Hemsworth?
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
The Vampire Diaries Season Finale Callbacks
The Vampire Diaries
The Vampire Diaries Finale Was Overflowing With Nostalgic Callbacks
by Kelsie Gibson
Master of None Food GIFs
Aziz Ansari
by Erin Cullum
Nikki Reed Bayou With Love Cosmetic Set
Nikki Reed
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds