10 Tiny Details About Ian and Nikki's Picturesque Surprise Wedding

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed make one lovely pair, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that their wedding was just as beautiful. Four months after getting engaged, the two famously tied the knot in April 2015, during an outdoor reception in California. While there were plenty of A-list stars on-hand, including Ian's costars from The Vampire Diaries, most of them thought they were attending a housewarming party. That's right, the couple managed to pull off a surprise wedding. As the two prepare for the arrival of their first child, look back at even more fun details about their big day.

Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesNikki ReedIan SomerhalderCelebrity Weddings
