Coco Austin and Ice T Share the Most Precious Snaps of Their Baby Girl

Coco Austin and Ice T have one serious cutie on their hands! The couple of more than 15 years — who welcomed their first child together, daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow, in November 2015 — have taken to social media to share precious photos of their little one. In addition to sharing a family selfie taken just minutes after Chanel's arrival, Coco also posts a slew of pictures on their daughter's own accounts. As of May 2017, Chanel has over 39,000 Twitter followers and over 432,000 Instagram followers. Keep reading to see more photos of their adorable little cutie.