25 Times Jared Leto Lost His Shirt and You Lost Your Damn Mind

From the '90s to literally right now, Jared Leto has won the hearts of many with his rock-star good looks, Oscar-winning acting talent, and quirky sense of style. While we love Jared's passion for fashion, we have to admit to preferring him without much clothing — especially when he goes shirtless. Here are all the times Jared lost his top . . . and you lost your mind.

