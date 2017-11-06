Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy an Ice Cream-Filled Family Day With Their Kids

 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez know exactly how to unwind and relax on a Sunday. The two spent the afternoon getting ice cream with their kids, and they looked like one happy blended family. "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!," Alex captioned the photo. He and Jennifer were tweeting along to the ABC show since Alex is a guest shark this season.

The couple, who recently gave the world a sneak peek into their love on the cover of Vanity Fair, both have two kids from previous relationships. Jennifer has twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Alex has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The two have merged their families since they started dating earlier this year.

