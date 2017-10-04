 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Celebrity Facts
12 Major Tragedies That Befell the Kennedys
Celebrity Couples
Breakup to Makeup: 35 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Jensen Ackles and Ryan Seacrest Were Roommates

Ryan Seacrest and Jensen Ackles Were Roommates — and They Have the Photo to Prove It

Before making it big, Ryan Seacrest and Jensen Ackles were just two bachelors living in California. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Supernatural actor reminisced about when he was roommates with the cohost. At the time, Jensen was still on soap operas and Ryan was just starting out on the radio. While we love the adorable throwback picture they shared, the best part is the woman giving them the side-eye in the background. Hint: it's a famous '90s actress.

Join the conversation
Live With Kelly And RyanCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity FactsJensen AcklesRyan Seacrest
American Idol
Katy Perry Is Judging the New American Idol, Which Means We All Need to Audition Now
by Maggie Pehanick
Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on Conan July 2017
Late Night Highlights
Jensen Ackles Surprises Jared Padalecki With a Keg Stand For His Birthday
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince Royce Teaching Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Bachata
Latina Entertainment
Watching Prince Royce Teach Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Bachata Will Make You Melt
by Celia Fernandez
Ryan Seacrest Reveals He Once Almost Popped the Question
Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Reveals He Once Almost Popped the Question
by Ashley Cooke
Jensen Ackles Playing With Daughter Justice Jay March 2017
Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles Shares a Precious Video of Daughter Justice Learning "Classic WWE Moves"
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds