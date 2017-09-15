The Way They Were: Look Back at Fergie and Josh Duhamel's Sweetest Moments Together

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced that they are separating after eight years of marriage on Thursday. The couple, who tied the knot back in January 2009, shared a handful of sweet moments throughout their time together, including the birth of their son Axl Jack in August 2013. While the reason for their split still remains unclear, Fergie and Josh released a statement to People saying, "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family." Take a walk down memory lane and look back at their best moments together.