Julianne Hough's Bridesmaids Dance Routine at Her Wedding
Julianne Hough Completely Lost Her Cool Over Her Bridesmaids' Surprise Dance Routine
Julianne Hough is known for her incredible moves, so it only makes sense that dancing was a big part of her wedding day to Brooks Laich. After saying "I do" in a stunning ceremony in Idaho in July, the Dancing With the Stars judge got a huge surprise from her bridesmaids in the form of a choreographed dance routine to Sia's "The Greatest," one of Julianne's favorites from her tour with brother Derek. Not only do the ladies, including friend Nina Dobrev, completely nail it on the dance floor, but we can't get over Julianne's reaction. At one point, she even excitedly moves along to the beat. Seriously, it's almost as cute as when Brooks saw her in her wedding dress for the first time.