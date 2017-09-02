 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Beyoncé Knowles
These Sexy Pictures of Beyoncé Will Keep You Up All Night
Celebrity Facts
The Most Heartbreaking Thing About Chris Farley's Death Is Everyone Saw It Coming

Julianne Hough's Bridesmaids Dance Routine at Her Wedding

Julianne Hough Completely Lost Her Cool Over Her Bridesmaids' Surprise Dance Routine

A post shared by Kyle Hanagami (@kylehanagami) on

Julianne Hough is known for her incredible moves, so it only makes sense that dancing was a big part of her wedding day to Brooks Laich. After saying "I do" in a stunning ceremony in Idaho in July, the Dancing With the Stars judge got a huge surprise from her bridesmaids in the form of a choreographed dance routine to Sia's "The Greatest," one of Julianne's favorites from her tour with brother Derek. Not only do the ladies, including friend Nina Dobrev, completely nail it on the dance floor, but we can't get over Julianne's reaction. At one point, she even excitedly moves along to the beat. Seriously, it's almost as cute as when Brooks saw her in her wedding dress for the first time.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsNina DobrevJulianne HoughCelebrity Weddings
Join The Conversation
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev Doesn't Need a Bikini to Show Off Her Incredible Figure
by Kelsie Gibson
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Wedding Details
Celebrity Couples
The 1 Thing Sarah Jessica Parker Regrets About Her Wedding Day
by Kelsie Gibson
Ronda Rousey Wedding Pictures
ronda rousey
by Monica Sisavat
Nina Dobrev Wearing Marchesa Bridesmaid Dress
Marchesa
Nina Dobrev Was Pretty in Pink in Her Bridesmaid Dress at Julianne Hough's Wedding
by Terry Carter
Julianne Hough Crochet Bikini on Honeymoon
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough's Honeymoon Bikini Makes It Really Hard to Focus on the Picturesque Backdrop
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds