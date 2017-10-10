The Hilarious Reason Idris Elba Made Kate Winslet Wear Socks During Their Sex Scene

 Skip Nav
Ever wonder what it would be like to film a sex scene with Idris Elba? Well, Kate Winslet has the answer. While promoting their movie The Mountain Between Us on The Graham Norton Show this week, the actress talked about how she really had to take charge during their intimate scene when the director got a case of cold feet. Idris's only request? She keep her socks on. Even though she initially thought he had a problem with her big feet, it turns out it was quite the opposite. "Idris loves feet," Kate told the crowd before playfully yelling, "Everyone, take your shoes off!"

The Mountain Between UsThe Graham Norton ShowIdris ElbaKate Winslet
