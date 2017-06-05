Arrow's Katie Cassidy Is Engaged!

A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

Katie Cassidy has wedding bells in her near future. On Monday, the Arrow star announced her engagement to boyfriend Matthew Rodgers by flaunting her ring on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!!" she captioned a shot of them kissing. "I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world. I ❤️ YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432 Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember." The exciting news comes just after their tropical getaway on the East African island of Mauritius which Katie, whose father is David Cassidy, perfectly documented on social media. Aside from showing off her bikini body, she also shared an adorable photo of the pair jumping in the water writing, "U jump. I jump. #neverletgo" Congrats to the happy couple!