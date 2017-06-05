 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Arrow's Katie Cassidy Is Engaged!
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
The Final, Chilling Moments Leading Up to Princess Diana's Tragic Death
Celebrity Kids
10 Stars Celebrating Their Very First Father's Day This Year

Katie Cassidy Engaged June 2017

Arrow's Katie Cassidy Is Engaged!

A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on

Katie Cassidy has wedding bells in her near future. On Monday, the Arrow star announced her engagement to boyfriend Matthew Rodgers by flaunting her ring on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!!" she captioned a shot of them kissing. "I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world. I ❤️ YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432 Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember." The exciting news comes just after their tropical getaway on the East African island of Mauritius which Katie, whose father is David Cassidy, perfectly documented on social media. Aside from showing off her bikini body, she also shared an adorable photo of the pair jumping in the water writing, "U jump. I jump. #neverletgo" Congrats to the happy couple!

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity Engagement RingsCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity CouplesKatie Cassidy
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Emily VanCamp
Emily VanCamp Is Engaged and We Can't Look Away From Her Stunning Ring
by Perri Konecky
Colton Haynes Proposes to Jeff Leatham May 2017
Colton Haynes
We Can't Even Get a Text Back, but Colton Haynes Just Got Engaged Again
by Quinn Keaney
Pink and Carey Hart Proposal Story
Celebrity Engagements
Pink and Carey Hart Have One of the Best Celebrity Proposal Stories, Hands Down
by Brittney Stephens
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Katie Cassidy Bikini Pictures in Miami May 2016
Katie Cassidy
Get a Load of Katie Cassidy's Insane Bikini Bod!
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds