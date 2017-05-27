See How Many Times Kevin Spacey and Gordon Ramsey Say the Word "F*ck" in 1 Minute

Gordon Ramsey is currently gearing up for the premiere of his new show, The F Word, but if this teaser of him and Kevin Spacey's swear-off was all we got, it would be more than enough. While Gordon is known for never mincing his words, even he looked a bit taken aback by Kevin's liberal use of the word "f*ck." In a now-viral video, Kevin starts by discussing his upcoming one-man play, Clarence Darrow, but things quickly take a turn when they go head to head in a swear-off contest. "Damn, I've been out-f*cked," Gordon jokes at the end. Check out the full interview when the show debuts on Fox on May 31.