Kim Kardashian Nude Instagram Photo Nov. 2017
Kim Kardashian Wears Glitter Instead of Clothes in NSFW Instagram Snap
Kim Kardashian went nude (except for lots and lots of glitter) to promote her KKW Beauty collection, Ultralight Beams, on Wednesday. The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared a behind the scenes snap from her glittery shoot on Instagram, letting fans know that her new offerings — highlighters and glosses named after Kanye West's song "Ultralight Beam" — would be launching on Dec. 1. About the line, Kim told Refinery29 that the collection was so named "because I heard it and I was like, 'Oh shit — someone needs to name a highlighter Ultra Light Beam,' and so I did."
While this certainly isn't the first time we've seen Kim's semi-naked body, it has been a while. Even though she's busy at home with two kids — with a third on the way! — we're happy to see that she hasn't given up on showing off that famous figure.