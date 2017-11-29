 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kim Kardashian Wears Glitter Instead of Clothes in NSFW Instagram Snap
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Gift Guide
25 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians (and Jenners, Too)
Meghan Markle
Thanks to Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Will No Longer Be the Oldest Royal Bride
Gift Guide
Editor-Approved! The Ultimate Affordable Holiday Gift Guide For 2017 — All Under $100

Kim Kardashian Nude Instagram Photo Nov. 2017

Kim Kardashian Wears Glitter Instead of Clothes in NSFW Instagram Snap

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian went nude (except for lots and lots of glitter) to promote her KKW Beauty collection, Ultralight Beams, on Wednesday. The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared a behind the scenes snap from her glittery shoot on Instagram, letting fans know that her new offerings — highlighters and glosses named after Kanye West's song "Ultralight Beam" — would be launching on Dec. 1. About the line, Kim told Refinery29 that the collection was so named "because I heard it and I was like, 'Oh shit — someone needs to name a highlighter Ultra Light Beam,' and so I did."

While this certainly isn't the first time we've seen Kim's semi-naked body, it has been a while. Even though she's busy at home with two kids — with a third on the way! — we're happy to see that she hasn't given up on showing off that famous figure.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsNSFWKim Kardashian
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know About the Kardashian Pregnancies in 1 Easy Place
by Johnni Macke
KKW Beauty Lip Glosses and Shimmer First Look
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Covered Her Naked Body in Glitter to Show Off Her Lip Glosses, and DAMN!
by Alaina Demopoulos
Kim Kardashian Playing Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Drinks a Disgusting Sardine Smoothie to Avoid Discussing Her Pregnant Sisters
by Gemma Cartwright
Celebrity Feuds in 2017
Best of 2017
14 Celebrity Feuds That Left Us Thoroughly Shook in 2017
by Quinn Keaney
Kris Jenner Platinum Blond Hair Memes
Beauty News
Kris Jenner and Her New Platinum Hair Just Inspired 2017's Best Meme
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds