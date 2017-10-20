Kit Harington Reveals Why the Final Script For Game of Thrones Made Him Cry

 Skip Nav
We're all sad that Game of Thrones is coming to an end soon, but it seems we aren't the only ones. During an appearance on London's The One Show on Friday, Kit Harington revealed that he cried after reading the season eight script last week. "We had the read-through last week in fact, so I know everything now," Kit said, referencing Jon Snow's famous "You know nothing, Jon Snow" line. "I cried at the end." No date has been officially set for the premiere of season eight, but production has already begun.
