Celebrity Kids
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family
Celebrity Couples
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade Shirtless Picture

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade Are Thirst-Trapping, and We Want to Squeeze in the Middle

Was a great week of work with my Dog @dwyanewade!! Push each other until the wheels fall off Brother! Winter is coming and it's never felt so good. Season 15 of this show begins soon. #Brotherhood👊🏾 #striveforgreatness🚀 #savagemode😤

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have been close friends for years. They were unstoppable when they joined forces in Miami, winning the championship in 2012 and 2013, but their bromance goes beyond what team they play for. As for us, our thirst for shirtless athletes goes beyond what team they play for as well. As the two players prepare for the upcoming NBA season, they're working harder than ever in the gym, sweating it out, and focusing on exactly what matters most: flexing with their shirts off.

LeBron recently shared the photo alongside his former teammate on Instagram, and while the majority of the comments are jumping to conclusions about Wade joining LeBron on the Cleveland Cavaliers, we're here trying to jump in between them. There's enough room for us, right?

This photo is enough to turn just about anyone into a basketball fan, and we are totally here for it, rooting for Team Shirtless!

