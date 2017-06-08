 Skip Nav
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera

Lea Michele has no problem flaunting her figure for the camera. The actress is well-known for playing the conservative Rachel Berry on Glee, but since the series wrapped in 2015, she has been amping up the sex appeal with her NSFW photos. Aside from posing nude and revealing her tiny "Finn" butt tattoo — in tribute to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith's Glee character, Finn Hudson — for Women's Health UK, she is constantly shedding her clothes on Instagram. Whether she's lounging in bed or basking in the sun, Lea loves to show off every inch of her body. Keep reading to see some of her most scandalous snaps yet.

25 Sexy Pictures of Lea Michele's Bikini Body From Every Angle

