 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Cole Sprouse
Cole Sprouse's Crazy-Good Halloween Costumes Will Make You Want to Up Your Game
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Shirtless Liam Hemsworth Returns to the Place Where He and Miley Cyrus First Met

Liam Hemsworth really knows how to get our hearts racing. On Tuesday, the actor took a break from filming his new movie, Killerman, to hit the beach on Tybee Island in Savannah, GA. Liam ditched his shirt to show off his fit physique and arm tattoo, and he even flashed a cute smile at photographers. While Tybee Island may not seem like much at first glance, it actually holds special significance for Liam and fiancée Miley Cyrus. The couple met while filming The Last Song together on Tybee Island, so it's actually the place where their love story began. Aw!

Related
Every Romantic Moment Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Shared This Year

Just last week, Liam's older brother Chris was photographed sans shirt along the Gold Coast of Australia, and we're still having a hard time deciding who we would rather, so we'll just let you make that call.

A Shirtless Liam Hemsworth Returns to the Place Where He and Miley Cyrus First Met
A Shirtless Liam Hemsworth Returns to the Place Where He and Miley Cyrus First Met
A Shirtless Liam Hemsworth Returns to the Place Where He and Miley Cyrus First Met
A Shirtless Liam Hemsworth Returns to the Place Where He and Miley Cyrus First Met
A Shirtless Liam Hemsworth Returns to the Place Where He and Miley Cyrus First Met
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Liam Hemsworth Shirtless PicturesEye CandyLiam HemsworthShirtless
Celebrity Couples
5 People Miley Cyrus Dated Before (and After) Falling For Liam Hemsworth
by Kelsie Gibson
Chris Hemsworth Shirtless in Australia Pictures Oct. 2017
Chris Hemsworth
Here Are Some Shirtless Photos of Chris Hemsworth to Help You Make It Through The Week
by Monica Sisavat
Which Miley Cyrus Songs Are About Liam Hemsworth?
Celebrity Couples
Liam Hemsworth Has Inspired a Handful of Miley Cyrus's Songs
by Kelsie Gibson
David Beckham Shirtless at the Beach October 2017
David Beckham
David Beckham's Shirtless Beach Trip Could Easily Double as a Baywatch Audition
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Miley Cyrus's "She's Not Him" About?
Music
The Inspiration Behind Miley Cyrus's "She's Not Him" Is Pretty Easy to Figure Out
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds