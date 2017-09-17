 Skip Nav
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore's Fiancé Flew Across the Country to Be Her Emmys Date
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Liev Schreiber Had a "Downright Divine" Emmys Date: His Son Kai!

Liev Schreiber is keeping up his trend of bringing the most adorable dates of all time to the Emmys. After walking the red carpet with his eldest son, Alexander Pete (whom he calls Sasha) at the 2016 Emmys, the Ray Donovan star brought along Sasha's younger sibling, Kai, for this year's event. Liev shared a few photos of him and his 8-year-old son preparing for their big night out on Instagram, captioning one cute snap, "The very dapper and downright divine Kai Schreiber!!!"

Like Sasha, Kai clearly takes after mom Naomi Watts with his bright blond hair. Still, the father/son duo managed to match with their dashing black tuxes. Although sadly Liev didn't win outstanding lead actor in a drama series (it went to Sterling K. Brown for his work in This Is Us), we have a feeling he had a blast with Kai anyway.

