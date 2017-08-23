 Skip Nav
Mariska Hargitay's Daughter Is Her Little Princess in More Ways Than 1

Mariska Hargitay isn't just an inspiring actress, she's also an incredible mother. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and her husband, Peter Hermann, are loving parents to three beautiful children — August, Amaya, and Andrew — and are constantly giving us peeks into their precious family life. While the couple have shared a number of precious moments with their little ones over the years, we have a soft spot for Mariska's mother-daughter moments.

After welcoming their eldest son when Mariska was 42, the pair turned to adoption. While they were excited to expand their family, it wasn't without a few bumps along the way. Following the adoption of a newborn girl, the birth mother changed her mind a few days later. Even though the incident was "devastating" at the time, it ended up leading them to their daughter, Amaya, which fittingly means "princess" and "warrior" in various languages. See some of Mariska's best moments with her little girl ahead.

