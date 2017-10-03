 Skip Nav
It's Oct. 3 — What Is the Mean Girls Cast up to Now?

Mean Girls know that Oct. 3 is a special day, so we thought it was high time that we checked in with the cast, 13 years after they put out their hit movie. Sure, we all kinda know what Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey are up to, but what about the minor-but-memorable characters, like Kevin G or the famous Glen Coco? We've tracked down your favorite characters to see what the actors are doing now.

Rajiv Surendra: Then
Rajiv Surendra: Now
Amy Poehler: Then
Amy Poehler: Now
Amanda Seyfried: Then
Amanda Seyfried: Now
Jonathan Bennett: Then
Jonathan Bennett: Now
Lacey Chabert: Then
Lacey Chabert: Now
Lindsay Lohan: Then
Lindsay Lohan: Now
Rachel McAdams: Then
Rachel McAdams: Now
David Reale: Then
David Reale: Now
Tina Fey: Then
Tina Fey: Now
Daniel Franzese: Then
Daniel Franzese: Now
Tim Meadows: Then
Tim Meadows: Now
Lizzy Caplan: Then
Lizzy Caplan: Now
Jill Morrison: Then
Jill Morrison: Now
Daniel De Santo: Then
Daniel De Santo: Now
JennyV12 JennyV12 3 years

omg 10 years and i didn't know that janice was lizzy caplan!

Jenna-Gill Jenna-Gill 3 years
I love this so much.
Penelope15372926 Penelope15372926 3 years
Lizzie Caplan played Amy Burley on True Blood.
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
