It's Oct. 3 — What Is the Mean Girls Cast up to Now?

Mean Girls know that Oct. 3 is a special day, so we thought it was high time that we checked in with the cast, 13 years after they put out their hit movie. Sure, we all kinda know what Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey are up to, but what about the minor-but-memorable characters, like Kevin G or the famous Glen Coco? We've tracked down your favorite characters to see what the actors are doing now.