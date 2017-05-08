Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share a Sweet Kiss After His Polo Match

Meghan Markle basically turned into the heart eyes emoji on Saturday, and it's all thanks to Prince Harry. The Suits actress and activist traveled to the Cowarth Polo Club in Ascot, England, over the weekend to watch her boyfriend of over six months compete in the Audi Polo Challenge, where she couldn't help but flash a huge smile. It marks the first time that Harry (who looked equally smitten, by the way) and Meghan attended a public event together.

The polo match raised money for Harry's charities, Sentebale and WellChild, and boasted A-list guests like Harry's former classmate Eddie Redmayne, Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell, and The Crown actor Matt Smith (who coincidentally plays Harry's grandfather Prince Philip in the Netflix drama). While Meghan cheered Harry on from the stands in a stunning dress, she bonded with Mark Dyer, a former Welsh Guards officer and close friend of Harry who helped set up his Sentebale charity. Harry and Meghan then shared a sweet kiss by their car after the match.

Meghan and Harry have been jetting all over the world to be with one another over the last few months, including trips to Canada (where Meghan films Suits) and to Jamaica to celebrate a friend's wedding. The pair will be wedding dates once again in just a few weeks, when they they attend Pippa Middleton's high-profile nuptials. Kate Middleton's sister reportedly has a "no ring, no bring" policy for her ceremony, so Meghan will join Harry at the reception later on that night.