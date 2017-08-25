Let Miley Cyrus Be Your Halloween Costume Inspiration This Year

When it comes to Halloween costumes, there's no telling what Miley Cyrus will wear. Throughout the years, we've seen the singer sport a variety of getups, from sexy to funny to just plain scary. Miley also isn't a stranger to channeling celebrities. In 2013, she dressed up like Lil' Kim, and the year before, she paid homage to Nicki Minaj (yes, that was before their awkward encounter at the VMAs). Perhaps she and Liam Hemsworth will opt for a cute couples costume this year?