Miley and Liam Haven't Gotten Married Yet, but They're Already 1 Big Family
Miley and Liam Haven't Gotten Married Yet, but They're Already 1 Big Family

We can't wait to see Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tie the knot, but they don't need a ceremony to join their families. Since rekindling their romance in January 2016, the pair has grown even closer, not just with each other, but also with their soon-to-be in-laws. Aside from turning award shows into family affairs, the two made the holidays extra special by bringing their loved ones together for a New Year's Eve party in San Diego. But their big blended family shouldn't really come as a surprise. While Liam is extremely close with his famous older brothers, Miley has been her little sister Noah's biggest cheerleader as she follows in her musical footsteps. Catch a glimpse of the Cyrus-Hemsworth family's best moments together.

Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesLiam HemsworthCelebrity CouplesMiley Cyrus
