 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Each and Every Star Baring It All on Instagram This Year
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson Acts Like an Adventurous Little Kid While Swimming in Cannes
Pippa Middleton
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
39 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Each and Every Star Baring It All on Instagram This Year

If there's one thing stars love more than dressing up, it's stripping down. There's no doubt that last year had its fair share of steamy moments, but this year is already looking a whole lot hotter thanks to a select number of celebrities. Lea Michele kicked off the new year by baring it all, while Chrissy Teigen unabashedly ditched her bikini to pose nude during her Sports Illustrated press day. And who could forget Ashley Graham's supersexy topless photo? Be sure to have a cool drink nearby, because it's going to get hot in here.

Related
38 of the Hottest Nude Magazine Covers, Hands Down

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsNSFW
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Instagrams
by Maggie Pehanick
Selena Gomez Best Style 2017
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Can't Stop, Won't Stop Wearing the Most Amazing Outfits
by Alessandra Foresto
Alec Baldwin's Daughter Donald Trump Impression Video 2017
Alec Baldwin
by Monica Sisavat
Horror Movies 2017
Best of 2017
16 Terrifying Movies That Are Slated For 2017
by Ryan Roschke
Celebrity Breakups 2017
Best of 2017
25 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year
by Brittney Stephens
Gisele Bündchen
26 Times Gisele Bündchen's Instagram Feed Gave Us Serious Wanderlust
by Alessandra Foresto
Books Being Made Into Movies in 2017
Books
21 Books to Read Before They're 2017 Movies
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Best Female Country Singers of 2017
Award Season
by Tara Block
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Cutest Pictures
Jim Parsons
You'll Believe in Fate After Finding Out How Jim Parsons and His Husband First Met
by Monica Sisavat
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney Family Pictures
Jimmy Kimmel
by Monica Sisavat
Celebrity Wedding Pictures 2017
Celebrity Couples
Wedding Bells: 13 Celebrity Couples Who've Already Said "I Do" This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Cute Instagram Posts
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds