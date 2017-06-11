Nick and Vanessa Lachey Have Such a Picture-Perfect Family

Can Nick and Vanessa Lachey's family get any cuter? The couple, who tied the knot in the British Virgin Islands in July 2011 after five years of dating, welcomed son Camden in September 2012, followed by daughter Brooklyn in January 2015. And in December, the pair welcomed their third child together, a son named Phoenix. Thanks to social media, fans get an inside peek at both their jet-setting ways and refreshingly down-to-earth home life. Keep reading to see more of the Lachey family, then check out POPSUGAR's interview with Nick, in which he talks about his "angel" of a daughter.