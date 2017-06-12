 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
16 Facts About Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder That Only Get More Haunting With Time
Celebrity Couples
Jessica Chastain and Her Husband Share a Loving Glance During Their Italian Wedding
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Here's What's Been Going on With JTT Since His Teen Heartthrob Days
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
16 Facts About Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder That Only Get More Haunting With Time

It's been 20 years since Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G. (whose real name was Christopher Wallace) was gunned down while leaving an industry party in March 1997. He was only 24 years old when he died but has left behind an astonishing legacy that is being carried on by his mother, Voletta Wallace, his wife, Faith Evans; his two kids, T'yanna and Christopher "C.J." Wallace Jr.; and his best friend and collaborator, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Even though the details of his death are terribly tragic, it's perhaps most painful that the case remains unsolved two decades later. Keep reading for 16 facts about Biggie's murder that have only gotten more haunting with time.

Related
17 of Hollywood's Most Horrifying Murders

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsNostalgiaNotorious BIG
Join The Conversation
Jennifer Lopez
20 Years Later, These Are Still the Best Moments From Selena, the Movie
by Alessandra Foresto
Prince Charles and Princess Diana Divorce Details
The Royals
The Queen Ordered Charles and Diana's Divorce and More Dramatic Details You Didn't Know
by Brittney Stephens
Should You Freeze Your Jeans?
Fashion Interview
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Who Has Katy Perry Dated?
Katy Perry
Who Has Katy Perry Dated? 9 Guys Who Kissed the Girl and Liked It
by Brittney Stephens
Pictures of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Celebrity Families
Look Back at Photos of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds