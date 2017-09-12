 Skip Nav
Peter and Mariska's Family Halloween Costumes Are as Sweet as a Candy Apple

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's family knows how to do Halloween right. The ridiculously sweet couple always make us smile with their appearances, so it's only fitting that their costumes with their three children, Amaya, August, and Andrew, do the same. We've only gotten a few glimpses of their family gatherings over the years, but they've all been picture-perfect. Whether Mariska is dressing up as a Pink Lady with her little girl or the entire clan is channeling the characters from Inside Out while walking around New York City, their costumes will no doubt fill you with joy.

Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsCelebrity CouplesPeter HermannHalloween CostumesMariska HargitayHalloween
