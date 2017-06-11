25 Photos of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds That Will Make You Smile, Then Break Your Heart

Actress, writer, and advocate Carrie Fisher passed away after a heart attack at the age of 60, and just one day later, on Dec. 28, her mother, legendary Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds, also passed away after suffering a stroke. Debbie was rushed to LA's Cedar-Sinai Hospital after complaints of trouble breathing. After her passing, her son and Carrie's brother, Todd Fisher, confirmed that she was "now with Carrie" and "we're all heartbroken." He added that his sister's death "was too much" for the 84-year-old Singin' in the Rain star. In the wake of Carrie's death on Dec. 27, Debbie released a heartfelt statement: "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love, Carries Mother."

Touching tributes to both Debbie and Carrie have continue to pour out from costars, friends, and celebrity fans over the past few months. Both women will be forever remembered for their incredible talent, vibrant personalities, and deep love and respect for each other. They were even buried next to each other at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA. They are survived by Todd, as well as Carrie's daughter and Debbie's granddaughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, who recently starred alongside her mother as she reprised her iconic role as Princess Leia for Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens and is taking custody of Carrie's beloved therapy dog, Gary. As we mourn this unforgettable mother-daughter duo, look back on Debbie and Carrie's sweetest moments together over the years.