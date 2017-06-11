 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
25 Photos of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds That Will Make You Smile, Then Break Your Heart
Celebrity Kids
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters
Celebrity Feuds
A Dramatic Roundup of Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"
Brad Pitt
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 26  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
25 Photos of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds That Will Make You Smile, Then Break Your Heart

Actress, writer, and advocate Carrie Fisher passed away after a heart attack at the age of 60, and just one day later, on Dec. 28, her mother, legendary Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds, also passed away after suffering a stroke. Debbie was rushed to LA's Cedar-Sinai Hospital after complaints of trouble breathing. After her passing, her son and Carrie's brother, Todd Fisher, confirmed that she was "now with Carrie" and "we're all heartbroken." He added that his sister's death "was too much" for the 84-year-old Singin' in the Rain star. In the wake of Carrie's death on Dec. 27, Debbie released a heartfelt statement: "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love, Carries Mother."

Related
Celebrities Post Heartbreaking Tributes to the Late Debbie Reynolds
Celebrities React to Carrie Fisher's Death With Shock and Sadness

Touching tributes to both Debbie and Carrie have continue to pour out from costars, friends, and celebrity fans over the past few months. Both women will be forever remembered for their incredible talent, vibrant personalities, and deep love and respect for each other. They were even buried next to each other at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA. They are survived by Todd, as well as Carrie's daughter and Debbie's granddaughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, who recently starred alongside her mother as she reprised her iconic role as Princess Leia for Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens and is taking custody of Carrie's beloved therapy dog, Gary. As we mourn this unforgettable mother-daughter duo, look back on Debbie and Carrie's sweetest moments together over the years.

Related
50+ Stars We Lost in 2016

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesDebbie ReynoldsCarrie FisherRIP
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Pets
Billie Lourd Posts an Adorable Video With Her Mom's Therapy Dog, Gary
by Kelsie Gibson
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan's Feud
Nostalgia
by Kelsie Gibson
Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe at Draper James Event 2017
Celebrity Kids
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters
by Brittney Stephens
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds