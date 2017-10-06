So Kevin G From Mean Girls Is a Regulation Hottie Now

Major hat tip to Cosmopolitan UK for pointing out that your favorite rapping mathlete from Mean Girls, Rajiv Surendra, has blossomed into one rather handsome chalkboard artist and calligrapher (wipes sweat off brow). Based off of Rajiv's Instagram, he spends a lot of time hanging out with animals, traveling, and thoughtfully writing calligraphy on a number of surfaces (a sexy skill in a man, yes?). You can follow Rajiv's work account here, and it will either make you aspire for a more aesthetically pleasing lifestyle or, well, make you acutely aware of your own terrible handwriting. Keep reading for some of Rajiv's sexiest moments.

— Additional reporting by Monica Sisavat