If You're a Libra, You'll Have a Ton of Traits in Common With These 18 Celebrities
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts
So Kevin G From Mean Girls Is a Regulation Hottie Now

Major hat tip to Cosmopolitan UK for pointing out that your favorite rapping mathlete from Mean Girls, Rajiv Surendra, has blossomed into one rather handsome chalkboard artist and calligrapher (wipes sweat off brow). Based off of Rajiv's Instagram, he spends a lot of time hanging out with animals, traveling, and thoughtfully writing calligraphy on a number of surfaces (a sexy skill in a man, yes?). You can follow Rajiv's work account here, and it will either make you aspire for a more aesthetically pleasing lifestyle or, well, make you acutely aware of your own terrible handwriting. Keep reading for some of Rajiv's sexiest moments.

— Additional reporting by Monica Sisavat

