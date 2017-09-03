16 Times Ronda Rousey's Sexy Snaps Had You Seeing Stars

Ronda "Rowdy" Rousey is a total badass in and out of the ring. The 30-year-old athlete became the first woman to win the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship in 2013, and ever since then, Ronda has been taking the mixed martial arts world by storm, breaking barriers for women everywhere. In addition to getting down in the ring, Ronda has also dabbled in modeling; in 2016, she was featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue wearing nothing but body paint. Today, we're celebrating Ronda by taking a look at her sexiest moments.



Ronda Rousey Looked Like a Total Knockout on Her Wedding Day Related