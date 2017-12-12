Sarah Michelle Gellar's Christmas Pictures
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Christmas Photos Are All You Need to Get Into the Holiday Spirit
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Christmas Photos Are All You Need to Get Into the Holiday Spirit
Sarah Michelle Gellar goes all out when it comes to the holidays. In 2015, the mother of two celebrated by positioning her Elf on the Shelf around her home, baking cookies, and taking a family photo with Santa Claus, and this year is no different. Sarah has already begun celebrating Christmas by going sledding with her son, Rocky, like she did with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. last year. Based off these snaps, there's no denying that Sarah really loves Christmas.
0previous images
2more images