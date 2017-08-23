 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
We've Been Spoiled With So Many Snaps of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Daughter
The Royals
27 Utterly Charming Princess Diana GIFs
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Obama Girls Have Grown Up Before Our Eyes

Barack and Michelle Obama's little girls, Malia and Sasha, aren't so little anymore! As the nation's most public mom when she was first lady, Michelle always tried to connect with other Americans raising their kids. Malia was just 10 when Barack was elected, and Sasha was 7. "My life is no different from any other working mother. Mine is just more public," former First Lady Michelle Obama told us back in 2012, adding, "Some of us have more resources than others, but the pain, the challenges, the fears of motherhood, the frustrations of being a woman, the hopes and dreams that you have for your daughters, and all our daughters are the same." As the former first family adjusts to private life, let's take a look at the Obama girls' family photo album.

Related
You Blinked, and These Celebrity Kids Were All Grown Up

In June 2008, the Obama girls watched as then-candidate Barack gave a speech on Father's Day in Chicago.
Sasha, Michelle, and Malia were adorable as they were introduced to the country at the Democratic National Convention in 2008.
Michelle and Malia shared a moment at Barack's 2009 inauguration.
In April 2009, Michelle and Malia took the newest addition to the family — Bo Obama — for a walk.
In 2010, the three wore their Sunday best for the annual Easter egg roll.
In August 2010, Sasha held on tight to her mother's hand as they headed out of Massachusetts on Air Force One.
In the Summer of 2010, Sasha accompanied her mom to Spain.
In early 2011, the trio headed to Brazil.
Sasha looked excited to be in Brazil with her mom and sister.
In June 2011, the three read The Cat in the Hat to a group of kids in Johannesburg, South Africa.
For Christmas 2011, the three wore their holiday best at the National Building Museum.
Kermit the Frog got in on the fun at the 2011 National Christmas Tree Lighting.
In 2012, Michelle and the girls enjoyed at night out at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
In 2012, we saw how much the girls had grown since the 2009 DNC.
We're wondering what Sasha was cracking up about at the 2012 DNC.
Michelle and Sasha shared a sweet mother-daughter moment in Charlotte, NC.
At the 2013 inaugural parade Sasha, Michelle, and Malia especially had a good time.
The Obama ladies wore their prettiest coats for dad's second inauguration.
In 2012, Michelle and Malia held hands on the way to Easter services.
Michelle and Sasha showed off their similar style in early 2013.
In the Summer of 2013, the three caught a tennis match.
In March 2014, the three took a trip to China. They might be growing, but Michelle can still give them one giant hug!
Sasha and Malia were on hand when President Obama pardoned the turkey for Thanksgiving in 2014.
The Obama family was all smiles when they took the stage together for TNT's Christmas in Washington event at the National Building Museum in December 2014.
Malia and Sasha shared a laugh when they stepped out with their parents in Alabama in March 2015.
The girls couldn't help but smile over their dad's jokes at the annual turkey pardoning ceremony in November 2015.
Malia and Sasha enjoyed ice cream with their dad during Small Business Saturday in November 2015.
The two attended the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with their family in December 2015.
In March 2016, the girls attended their very first state dinner in honor of Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau at the White House.
Malia gave a playful thumbs-up while her sister chatted with Ryan Reynolds during the White House state dinner in March 2016.
After enjoying a fun girls' trip in Morocco, Malia, Sasha, Michelle, and her mother, Marian, all jetted off to Madrid, Spain, in June 2016, as part of the first lady's Let Girls Learn initiative.
5
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sasha ObamaMalia ObamaMichelle ObamaPoliticsNews
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Chelsea Hassler
Malia and Michelle Obama Wearing Similar Clothes
Michelle Obama
13 Photos That Prove Malia Obama Is Slowly Morphing Into Michelle
by Samantha Sutton
Michelle Obama and Melania Trump Style Differences
2016 Election
The Major Style Difference Between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Middleton Wardrobe Malfunction
The Royals
33 Relatable Fashion Moments Straight From the Royals
by Sarah Wasilak
Trump Flips on Afghanistan Due to Photo of 1970s Women
Donald Trump
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds