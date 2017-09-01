 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Jared Leto
25 Times Jared Leto Lost His Shirt and You Lost Your Damn Mind
Outlander
Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns
These Sexy Pictures of Beyoncé Will Keep You Up All Night

Beyoncé knows how to keep us at the edge of our seats. The last few years have been huge for the singer, who dropped two surprise visual albums; performed at the Super Bowl; embarked on the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, On the Run Tour, and Formation World Tour; and welcomed two beautiful twins into the world. Beyoncé has balanced her busy work life with sweet family time and spent the years sharing many of her personal and professional moments on her blog, including behind-the-scenes snaps, sexy onstage pics, and bikini-filled vacations. If you love Queen Bey as much as we do, take a look at some of her sexiest moments over the years.

Beyoncé crushed the red carpet at the Met Gala in May 2015.
She got wet and wild while filming the music video for "Feeling Myself" with Nicki Minaj in 2015.
She showed off tons of cleavage while grabbing dinner with JAY Z in August 2017.
She shook it for the camera in her hotel room during an overseas trip in May 2015.
Beyoncé wowed the crowd at NYC's Madison Square Garden in June 2009 by wearing a golden costume.
She was supersexy during her opening performance at the Grammy Awards in February 2014.
Beyoncé went nude (save for tons of glitter) for the July 2014 cover of Flaunt.
Beyoncé wore a bikini while on vacation in Jamaica in December 2013.
Beyoncé struck a sexy pose for GQ magazine in February 2013.
Beyoncé and her then-boyfriend Jay Z teamed up in August 2003 for the MTV VMAs.
She relaxed in a bikini during a beach vacation in April 2012.
Beyoncé posed in referee-inspired gear for a sexy snap just days ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance in February 2013.
Beyoncé got seriously sexy during her performance during the MTV VMAs in August 2014.
She caused a stir during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February 2013, especially when the lights went out just after she left the stage.
She slipped into a sexy one-piece during a vacation in Summer 2014.
Beyoncé and Jay Z showed lots of steamy PDA during the opening night of their On the Run Tour in Miami in July 2014.
Beyoncé slipped into a bikini for H&M's Summer 2013 campaign.
She struck a pose ahead of a Kendrick Lamar concert in August 2017.
She struck a pose while on vacation in Jamaica in December 2013.
She showed skin in a sporty two-piece for the cover of Shape's April 2013 issue.
She shook what her mama gave her while performing at the MTV VMAs in August 2016.
Beyoncé sported a yellow bikini top while performing at a Ford event in June 2003.
She channeled Marilyn Monroe for the cover of Out magazine's May 2014 issue.
Beyoncé busted out her sexiest moves while performing on stage at the V Festival in England in August 2013.
Beyoncé Knowles showed off her postbaby body for the cover of GQ in February 2013.
Beyoncé put her fit frame on display in a skintight Tom Ford look for an event celebrating the release of her visual album in December 2013.
Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z hung out on a boat in Monaco during August 2004.
Beyoncé shared a photo of herself in a bikini in April 2012.
She broke it down during her Formation World Tour in NYC in June 2016.
She showed off her ample cleavage in August 2017.
Beyoncé brought sexy back in a white minidress for the Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference in January 2013.
Annie-Gabillet Annie-Gabillet 3 years
She makes me want to count down to my 30th birthday next year. Hotter and hotter each year!
Maher2553809 Maher2553809 5 years
feel it  
ojoba ojoba 6 years
Happy Sept 4th Birthday,Bey!
joey8888 joey8888 6 years
So happy birthday to you! Rock it!
awesomepants awesomepants 6 years
looool @ Burkina. Aint that the truth.
Jen4 Jen4 6 years
she is very very talented woman, love her :LOVE:
Burkina Burkina 6 years
Yes it is the article says "on sunday" I was 14 when Beyonce was 28, and every year on shes been "turning 28"
VaneM77 VaneM77 6 years
Isnt her birthday on the 4rth???
Savantrice Savantrice 6 years
lol
jaan_black jaan_black 6 years
happy 34th bday
