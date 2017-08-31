 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
The Royals
Prince Charles Wanted These Names For William and Harry, but Diana Called Them "Too Old"
The Royals
The 50 Most Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger

Way before Scott Eastwood was making us swoon with his appearances in Taylor Swift music videos and Nicholas Sparks movies, his famous dad, Clint Eastwood, was one of the biggest heartthrobs in Hollywood. In the early '70s, the 87-year-old actor was the poster boy for Western movies, and boy, did he look sexy. Seriously, who could resist that spine-tingling smolder? From his scruffy jawline to his perfectly suave hair, it's pretty easy to see where Scott gets his good looks.

Related
21 Celebrity Dads Who Are Nearly Identical to Their Sons

You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Eye CandyNostalgiaClint Eastwood
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Erin Cullum
How Old Are All the Disney Princesses?
Nostalgia
by Ryan Roschke
Scott and Clint Eastwood's Esquire Magazine Cover 2016
Esquire Magazine
Scott Eastwood on His Famous Father: "He's Definitely Old-School"
by Quinn Keaney
Personalized Hogwarts Letter
Nostalgia
by Hilary White
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Coronation Photos
Queen Letizia
This Is What King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain's Coronation Was Like
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds