You Guys, Clint Eastwood Was a Stone-Cold Fox When He Was Younger

Way before Scott Eastwood was making us swoon with his appearances in Taylor Swift music videos and Nicholas Sparks movies, his famous dad, Clint Eastwood, was one of the biggest heartthrobs in Hollywood. In the early '70s, the 87-year-old actor was the poster boy for Western movies, and boy, did he look sexy. Seriously, who could resist that spine-tingling smolder? From his scruffy jawline to his perfectly suave hair, it's pretty easy to see where Scott gets his good looks.



