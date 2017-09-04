 Skip Nav
25 Colin O'Donoghue Smirks That Will Make You Weak in the Knees

You don't have to be a Once Upon a Time fan to appreciate Colin O'Donoghue's insane good looks. His gorgeous baby blues and swoon-worthy Irish accent aside, the actor has a smile that could brighten even the cloudiest of days. Whether he's playing the devilishly handsome Captain Hook on his hit fairy-tale show or he's just goofing around during interviews, we can't help but get weak in the knees anytime he gives us that glorious grin. See some of his sexiest moments ahead.

The Captain Hook Smirk
The I Know I'm Devilishly Handsome Smirk
The Playful Flirt Smirk
The Ice Bucket Challenge Smirk
The Waving to Adoring Fans Smirk
The Laughing Smirk
The Get Lost in Those Baby Blues Smirk
The Contemplative Smirk
The Rock Star Smirk
The Blurry but Beautiful Smirk
The Jennifer Morrison Hug Smirk
The Award Show Smirk
The Black Eye Smirk
The Date Night Smirk
The Bro Hug Smirk
The Scarf and Scruff Smirk
The Lost in Conversation Smirk
The Wink Smirk
The Held Captive Smirk
The Whatevs Smirk
The Kissy Face Smirk
The Hands Smirk
The Pretty Little Liar Smirk
The Lip Bite Smirk
