Dermot Mulroney Is, and Forever Will Be, the Ultimate Dream Boyfriend

No matter what role he has (could be the sexy BFF of Julia Roberts or the creepy newscaster on American Horror Story: Cult), Dermot Mulroney will always make us stop whatever we're doing and say, "Oh, sweet Jesus." Because the actor isn't perfect enough, he also shares a birthday with our favorite holiday, Halloween, and will turn 54 at the end of this month. And while we love every silver-fox hair on his head (and that insanely hot voice), he's been dreamy for as long as we can remember. From his early red carpet days to his most memorable onscreen characters, we have never been able to resist that smile. Keep reading for some of his sexiest moments over the years, but make sure you run a cold shower first.