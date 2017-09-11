15 Drool-Worthy Photos of Jay Ellis That Will Make Him Your New Man Crush

Jay Ellis makes fans drool in his breakout role as Lawrence: the drop-dead-sexy, yet not-so-perfect love interest of the brilliant Issa Rae on HBO's hit comedy series, Insecure. Besides the fact that he has kissable lips, (and a glorious backside), the 35-year-old South Carolina native has a certain sweetness about him that's hard to resist. Keep reading to see 15 photos of Jay Ellis that will make him your new man crush if he isn't already.