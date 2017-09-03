 Skip Nav
Laguna Beach May Be Long Gone, but Stephen Colletti Is Still a Total BABE

I had a laundry list of onscreen crushes growing up — Ethan Craft from Lizzie McGuire, Zack from The Suite Life of Zack of Cody, and Drake Bell from Drake and Josh, to name a few — but they all paled in comparison to the dreamboat that is Stephen Colletti. Every time I heard Hilary Duff belt out "Come Clean" during the intro of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, I knew I was in for 30 minutes of straight-up drooling while watching Stephen endure his drama-packed relationship with Kristin Cavallari. Stephen may have moved on from his MTV days, but he sure as hell hasn't lost those charming good looks that made him the heartthrob of every teenage girl's dreams. Stephen is like a fine wine — he only gets better with age, and the photos below most certainly prove that. All in favor of a modern-day Laguna Beach reboot, please say "aye!"

That button-down is just REALLY workin' for him.
Even though his spiked hair is giving us 2000s flashbacks, that scruffy facial hair totally makes up for it.
Looking bronzed and fresh off the beach, as per usual.
[Insert multiple flame emoji here]
Well hello there, biceps. Nice to meet you.
*zooms in on arm muscles*
I'm honestly concerned for his health because it probably hurt so bad when he fell from the heavens.
I think my screen might shatter because it can't handle this level of attractiveness.
He can honestly rock any hairstyle and still look ridiculously good.
Pardon me, I seem to have lost my ability to breathe.
I'll have what he's having.
*runs home to binge-watch Laguna Beach*
