Let Sterling K. Brown's Adorable Sons Brighten Your Day With Their Dancing

Sterling K. Brown's boys have moves! On Friday, the This Is Us actor shared a short video of his two sons dancing to "This Is What You Came For" in their living room, and it's overflowing with cute moments. While his older son, Andrew, makes a few funny faces for the camera, the younger, Amaré, takes a tumble before telling his dad he's "sorry" for messing up the video. Aww! We are obsessed with his sweet little family.