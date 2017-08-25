Sterling K. Brown's Sons Dancing Instagram Video August 2017
Let Sterling K. Brown's Adorable Sons Brighten Your Day With Their Dancing
Sterling K. Brown's boys have moves! On Friday, the This Is Us actor shared a short video of his two sons dancing to "This Is What You Came For" in their living room, and it's overflowing with cute moments. While his older son, Andrew, makes a few funny faces for the camera, the younger, Amaré, takes a tumble before telling his dad he's "sorry" for messing up the video. Aww! We are obsessed with his sweet little family.