Steve Carell Is Like a Fine Wine — He Only Gets Better With Age

Steve Carell is known for his classic dad roles (Crazy, Stupid, Love, anyone?), but over the past few years, he's become much more of a daddy in our eyes. While he has always been a handsome man, there's just something about that salt and pepper hair that makes us go weak in the knees. Seriously, is it possible that Steve is actually getting better looking with age? If these pictures are any indication, the answer is a resounding YES. Brace yourself for hotness ahead.