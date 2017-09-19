 Skip Nav
Tessa Thompson's Sexy Stare Is So Steamy, You're About to Need Some Windex

Tessa Thompson is making a name for herself in Hollywood, and her most recent red carpet appearances have us looking at her in a whole new light. Trust us when we tell you that she's going to become your newest obsession!

The 33-year old may have shown everyone her dark side as Charlotte Hale in Westworld and her badass self as Valkyrie in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, but out of character, she's over-the-top sexy. We're not sure if it's Tessa's seductive stare or her killer legs that seem to go on for miles, but on the sexy scale, Tessa's level can't even be measured. If you are a fan of hers, then you will thoroughly enjoy these sexy pictures. If you're not yet, you're about to be.

An all-black outfit is always sexy, especially this portrait of the star at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2014.
Tessa's looking back at just how fabulous she is at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in October 2014.
She took advantage of this minidress moment and shone bright like the sun at the opening of Hollywood Costume in October 2014.
For the Interstellar premiere in October 2014, Tessa brought out all her sexy, in the best way possible.
Tessa showed off her sleek back at a Golden Globes celebration in November 2014.
The 33-year-old owned the red carpet at the premiere of Wild in November 2014.
She showed off her leather-loving side at the December 2014 GQ Men of the Year party.
A strong side profile is key for Tessa at the premiere of Selma in December 2014.
She showed off her curves during New York Fashion Week in February 2015.
Her sexy eyes are breathtaking at the Burberry event in April 2015.
Tessa gave the camera a smirk at the Women in Film Festival in June 2015.
She struck a power pose at the Broad Museum inaugural dinner in September 2015.
Her sheer dress at a People event in September 2015 just makes us flush.
Tessa's smile would make anyone faint at a Golden Globes celebration in November 2015.
We don't know what it is about her legs that has us mesmerized in this photo of Tessa leaving her hotel in November 2015.
It was all about her minidress at the premiere of Creed in November 2015.
It's like she's looking right into our eyes during the LA Dance Project Benefit in December 2015.
We don't know if it's the slit or the deep stare that has us loving this photo of Tessa at the Creed premiere in January 2016.
Leave it to Tessa to sneak in a little peekaboo dress action at an off-Broadway party for Smart People in February 2016.
Tessa's coquettish smile is next-level sexy at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's Power Stylist dinner in March 2016.
For the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2017, Tessa showed off her legs and chest.
There's nothing like a good side eye from Tessa at Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con party in July 2017.
Tessa flashed her bra at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2017.
Aren't you wondering what she's thinking based on her expression at the Audi Emmys party in September 2017?
Tessa brought her A-game to the 69th annual Emmys in September 2017.
Tessa stunned with this dress at the HBO Post-Emmy Awards party in September 2017.
