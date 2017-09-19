Tessa Thompson's Sexy Stare Is So Steamy, You're About to Need Some Windex

Tessa Thompson is making a name for herself in Hollywood, and her most recent red carpet appearances have us looking at her in a whole new light. Trust us when we tell you that she's going to become your newest obsession!

The 33-year old may have shown everyone her dark side as Charlotte Hale in Westworld and her badass self as Valkyrie in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, but out of character, she's over-the-top sexy. We're not sure if it's Tessa's seductive stare or her killer legs that seem to go on for miles, but on the sexy scale, Tessa's level can't even be measured. If you are a fan of hers, then you will thoroughly enjoy these sexy pictures. If you're not yet, you're about to be.