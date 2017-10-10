 Skip Nav
Tina Lawson Throwback Photo of Beyonce Looking Like Blue

Even Tina Lawson Can't Handle How Much Beyoncé Looks Like Blue Ivy in This Photo

If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Blue Ivy is starting to look more and more like Beyoncé with each day that passes, but just in case you don't believe us, Tina Lawson (formerly Tina Knowles) has proof. On Sunday, Beyoncé's mom posted a throwback snap of Beyoncé getting her hair braided, and if we didn't know any better, we'd swear it was Blue in the photo. "If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!!" Tina wrote. "Getting her braids done by Toni❤️."

Over the weekend, Beyoncé, Blue, and JAY-Z made a fun appearance at a friend's wedding in New Orleans. While Beyoncé and JAY-Z dressed to the nines, it was ultimately Blue who stole the show with her cute antics. Sadly, Beyoncé and JAY-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir, didn't attend, but hopefully Beyoncé will give us another sweet look at her bundles of joy very soon.

