 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
How Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Cole Sprouse
Excuse Us While We Relish Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Adorable Relationship
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Sexy Reasons Vanessa Morgan Is About to Become Your New Obsession on Riverdale

The second season of Riverdale premieres on Oct. 11, and there are some new faces in town. One of those faces in question is Vanessa Morgan, who plays a bisexual student named Toni Topaz from Southside High. The 25-year-old Canadian actress is excited to portray a character who likes both men and women, and fans are already shipping her with several characters on the show. "Right now, I'm seeing a lot of me and Cheryl. Then I'm seeing me and Betty. People are shipping hard for different storylines," Vanessa told POPSUGAR back in August. While we wait to see who Vanessa ends up with on Riverdale, take a look at 17 reasons she's about to become your new girl crush (all in sexy photo form).

Related
Why Riverdale's Bisexual Character Is So Vital to the LGBTQ+ Community

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Vanessa MorganRiverdaleCelebrity InstagramsEye Candy
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
South Carolina Dog Abandoned by Owner in Jail
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds