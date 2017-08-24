You May or May Not Freak Out After Seeing Game of Thrones' Tormund Without His Beard

Image Source: HBO

We have a lot of feelings when it comes to seeing Game of Thrones actors out of costume (some actually have a head of hair, some are very sexy without their eye patches, and some are much more glamorous in real life), but none has caused quite as many feelings as Tormund. The hilarious and beloved character, played by Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, has a very distinctive (and very massive) red beard on the show. His luscious ginger locks, which he recently stated on the show are "touched by fire," are a huge part of his Wildling look. While Kristofer admits that he's grown a bit attached to his beard, he's also excited to eventually get rid of it. "I look forward to the day when I can shave it, when I can change my look to something fresh and new," he told Vulture in 2016.

While Kristofer looks like the type of large man who was probably born with a beard, he actually sported a clean-shaven face before becoming Tormund. Since it takes him five months to grow his beard, he's kept it for a long time and there aren't that many photos of him without it. But back in May 2017, he blessed his Instagram followers with an almost unrecognizable throwback photo. You'll probably rub your eyes in disbelief a few times, but enjoy it in all its glory below.