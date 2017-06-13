 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Before George Clooney Settled Down With Amal, He Dated These Famous Women
Nostalgia
Why Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Diddy Took Her "Whole Life in a Tailspin"
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Shows Off Her Growing Belly After Pregnancy Announcement
Celebrity Kids
Steph Curry's Adorable Daughters Steal the Show — and Our Hearts — at the NBA Finals
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Before George Clooney Settled Down With Amal, He Dated These Famous Women

George Clooney wed human rights attorney Amal Almuddin in September 2014, but before that, he was a notorious playboy. While he was famous for his many girlfriends, George was actually married back in the early '90s to actress Talia Balsam (she has since married John Slattery, who also played her onscreen ex-husband on Mad Men). Women young and old swoon over George, and he's definitely spread the love around himself over the years, so let's take a look at George's former flames.

Related
24 Times George and Amal Clooney Looked Madly in Love

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BreakupsGeorge Clooney
Join The Conversation
jaan_black jaan_black 5 years
I soooo agree with Bettye - it's getting old
bryseana bryseana 5 years
I thought that was Jennifer Gray.
stephley stephley 5 years
Amen Betty.
Bettye-Wayne Bettye-Wayne 5 years
Just want to go on record saying I hate these check-out-the-exes slide-shows that have become a daily Tres feature. George Clooney has done more with his life than bang famous hot chicks, I'm sure he'd want someone to mention that.
Celebrity Homes
Amal Clooney Waited 6 Months to Decorate Her Nursery For Good Reason
by Terry Carter
Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis in LA June 2017
Charlie Hunnam
by Laura Marie Meyers
Who Has Chris Pine Dated?
Chris Pine
by Monica Sisavat
How Did Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Meet?
Celebrity Couples
It Was Love at First Sight For Gisele, Even Though Tom Was Already Taken
by Monica Sisavat
Top Songs in Summer 2007
Nostalgia
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds