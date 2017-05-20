 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Tom Brady Has Romanced the Same Number of Women as He's Got Super Bowl Rings
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
Kate Middleton Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding
The Royals
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Tom Brady Has Romanced the Same Number of Women as He's Got Super Bowl Rings

Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of football (he racked up his fifth Super Bowl win in February), and over the years, he's captivated a handful of women with his incredibly good looks and heart of gold. In fact, his wife, Gisele Bündchen, previously admitted that it was love at first sight when she first met Tom. "I knew right [a]way — the first time I saw him . . . I was like, that is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!" But can you recall the four other ladies Tom dated before tying the knot with the supermodel? No? Allow us to help.

Related
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Hottest PDA Moments

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BreakupsTom Brady
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Demi Lovato
The Way They Were: Demi Lovato and BF Guilherme Vasconcelos Call It Quits
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Selena Songs For a Wedding
Music
There's a Selena Song For Every Big Moment at Your Wedding
by Celia Fernandez
How to Get Your Legs Summer Ready
Beauty Tips
How to Get Sexy, Cellulite-Free Legs This Summer — According to Top Derms
by Sarah Siegel
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
Who Are Miley Cyrus's Songs About?
Miley Cyrus
The People (and Animals) Behind Miley Cyrus's Songs
by Monica Sisavat
Jimmy Fallon Responds to Donald Trump Interview Backlash
2016 Election
by Kelsey Garcia
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Who Is Anitta?
Iggy Azalea
by Celia Fernandez
Who Has Ian Somerhalder Dated?
Ian Somerhalder
8 Famous Women Who Couldn't Resist Ian Somerhalder's Sexy Smolder
by Monica Sisavat
How to Care For Your Wedding Dress
Wedding
6 Musts For Preserving Your Wedding Gown After Your Big Day
by Adrienne Holland
Does Pippa Middleton Have a Royal Title?
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton Just Received This Royal Title After Marrying James Matthews
by Monica Sisavat
Twin Peaks Cast Then and Now
Twin Peaks
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds