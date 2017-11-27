Who Are Meghan Markle's Parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland?

Meghan Markle, the actress best known for playing Rachel Zane on USA's legal drama Suits since 2011, has been dating Britain's Prince Harry since Summer 2016. The two revealed on Nov. 27 that they are engaged and planning a Spring 2018 wedding! If you're like us, you know all about Prince Harry's family, from the tragic loss of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997, to older brother William's courtship and wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011 to the fact that dear old grandmother, 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, is the first British monarch to celebrate a Sapphire Jubilee, which means she's been on the throne for 65 years.

But what about Markle's family? What's her background? We're here to help with a handy guide to the soon-to-be royal in-laws.

The actress was born in Los Angeles in 1981, the daughter of Doria Ragland, a psychotherapist and yoga instructor, and Emmy-winning lighting director Thomas Markle. She is a mixed-race woman, something she wrote about in a 2015 essay about her background and experiences for Elle magazine.

"While my mixed heritage may have created a gray area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that," wrote Markle. "To say who I am, to share where I'm from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman. That when asked to choose my ethnicity in a questionnaire as in my seventh grade class, or these days to check 'Other', I simply say: 'Sorry, world, this is not Lost and I am not one of The Others. I am enough exactly as I am.'"

The article also mentions that Markle's parents are divorced. It looks like her father retired from show business in the mid-1990s; prior to that, his credits included Married With Children, The Facts of Life, and General Hospital.

But surely her parents will be invited. Her mom, Doria, has already met Prince Harry on at least one occasion, when they appeared together at the closing ceremonies of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. Presumably, Harry has also met Meghan's father, but if so, they haven't appeared publicly, so there's no way to know for sure.

Either way, Thomas and Doria are thrilled for their daughter. "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," said Markle's parents in a joint statement issued through Kensington Palace. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."