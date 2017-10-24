 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

Wilf Scolding's Instagram Photo With the Night King

Rhaegar Targaryen and the Night King Just Had a Very Chill Lunch Together

Image Source: HBO

If you're still recovering from the insane season seven finale of Game of Thrones, I don't blame you. Season eight isn't supposed to come out for another two whole years, and I still don't know if that's enough time for me to process all of those cliffhangers. You know who's taking all of Westeros's insanity in stride, though? Rhaegar Targaryen and the Night King. In fact, they recently grabbed lunch together.

OK, OK, a hangout between those two characters is impossible for a multitude of reasons (chiefly, does the Night King eat anything other than sorrow?), but the real-life stars — Vladimír Furdík and Wilf Scolding — are apparently pals. Wilf, who plays Rhaegar, shared a selfie of the two of them on Instagram with the caption, "Spot of lunch with the Night King."

A post shared by Wilf Scolding (@wilf.scolding) on

It's shocking to see the two of them out of costume, right? Especially Vladimír, who looks incredibly different without all of those icy prosthetics and a zombie dragon by his side. We all know the Night King has to return for the HBO fantasy drama's final season given how his story wraps up in season seven, but what about Rhaegar? Can fans expect to see more flashbacks to his life with Lyanna Stark? Since the two actors are still hanging out IRL and production on season eight has officially kicked off, it seems like a safe bet they're grabbing "a spot" of lunch on set somewhere. Fingers crossed Wilf drops more clues selfies for us all to obsess over sometime soon!

Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsGame Of ThronesTV
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo as Game of Thrones' Night King Is the Scariest Thing You'll See Today
by Terry Carter
Khaleesi Game of Thrones Hair Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Copy These Khaleesi Braided Hair Ideas Before Game of Thrones
by Lauren Levinson
Game of Thrones House Targaryen Halloween Costumes
Game of Thrones
Love Blond Wigs and Game of Thrones? Dress Up as a Targaryen For Halloween
by Quinn Keaney
Emilia Clarke Kit Harington Dolce Gabbana Fragrance Campaign
Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Both Star in D&G's New Fragrance Campaign and Oh My God
by Kristina Rodulfo
Books Like Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
11 Must-Read Book Series If You Love Game of Thrones
by Sabienna Bowman
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds