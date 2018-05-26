 Skip Nav
4 Important Details We Have About 13 Reasons Why's Potential Third Season
How Old Is Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story?
Star Wars
Here's How Solo: A Star Wars Story Fits Into the Rest of the Star Wars Universe
50 Books Set in the 50 States
Books
50 Books, 50 States: A Literary Map of America
Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates 2018
Netflix
Here's When to Expect Netflix's New and Returning Shows in 2018
We might have just gotten our hands on 13 Reasons Why season two, but already fans are wondering what comes next. Of course, after all the twists that happen in the season two finale, we don't blame them. There are a number of questions we need answered, so while the Netflix series hasn't officially been renewed for season three, we have a feeling it will be soon. The cast and production team have already dropped a few hints about the show's possible return as far back as January. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Television head Amy Powell teased that showrunner Brian Yorkey is "already starting to think about what a season three could be." Here's what a potential season three could look like if it does get renewed.

The Premiere Date Wouldn't Be Until Next Summer
Hannah Probably Won't Return
Clay's Mental Illness Could Be Addressed
The Characters Will Form Deeper Bonds
