4 Important Details We Have About 13 Reasons Why's Potential Third Season

We might have just gotten our hands on 13 Reasons Why season two, but already fans are wondering what comes next. Of course, after all the twists that happen in the season two finale, we don't blame them. There are a number of questions we need answered, so while the Netflix series hasn't officially been renewed for season three, we have a feeling it will be soon. The cast and production team have already dropped a few hints about the show's possible return as far back as January. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Television head Amy Powell teased that showrunner Brian Yorkey is "already starting to think about what a season three could be." Here's what a potential season three could look like if it does get renewed.