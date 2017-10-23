Actors in Horror Movies
12 Stars You Didn't Know Were in Horror Movies
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
12 Stars You Didn't Know Were in Horror Movies
We are still a ways away from Halloween, but it's prime time to watch horror movies. There are some great vintage ones, of course, and we dug into the pasts of your favorite actors to reveal who has a horror movie way back in their past. Lots of A-listers got their start in horror, and while they may have Oscars now because they're scary-good at what they do, let's look back at the time they were just plain scary.
0previous images
-19more images