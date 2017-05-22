The Bachelorette: Where to Follow Rachel's Contestants on Social Media

We're gearing up for a rousing season of The Bachelorette, complete with such genuine contestants as Jonathan the "tickle monster" and Lucas the "whaboom." If you've already read the bios on all of Rachel Lindsay's contestants, it's time to move on to some deeper cuts. Here are all the social media accounts for the men, plus Rachel. These are only the ones that are publicly available, so private accounts are not included. Take a look!